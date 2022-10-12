Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $103,000 in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,672,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,536,000 after buying an additional 884,553 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

