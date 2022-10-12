Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HACK opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.