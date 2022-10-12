Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SRE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.22.
Sempra Price Performance
SRE stock opened at $146.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Read More
