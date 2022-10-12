Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.22.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $146.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

