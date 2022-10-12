Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

ST traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 52.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,466,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after acquiring an additional 765,801 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 74.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 678,142 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

