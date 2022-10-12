ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOW. Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.13.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $371.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $366.88 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.13 and its 200-day moving average is $463.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.