Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given New GBX 2,680 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,680 ($32.38) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Severn Trent from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 3,280 ($39.63) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,980.00.

Severn Trent stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. 14,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,535. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

