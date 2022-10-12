Shadows (DOWS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,191.00

Shadows (DOWS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Shadows token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shadows has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $377,123.78 and approximately $23,191.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.86 or 0.27713011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows’ launch date was March 3rd, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 tokens. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shadows’ official website is shadows.link. Shadows’ official message board is shadowsnetwork.medium.com.

Shadows Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows (DOWS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shadows has a current supply of 39,500,000 with 26,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Shadows is 0.01395715 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $25,975.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shadows.link/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

