Shadows Hits Market Cap of $375,338.52 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Shadows token can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $375,338.52 and $8,486.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Shadows

Shadows launched on March 3rd, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 tokens. Shadows’ official message board is shadowsnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Shadows is shadows.link. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows (DOWS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shadows has a current supply of 39,500,000 with 26,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Shadows is 0.01395715 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $25,975.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shadows.link/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

