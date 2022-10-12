Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SJR.B opened at C$33.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of C$32.97 and a 12-month high of C$39.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJR.B shares. Scotiabank set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.80.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

