Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Shell Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.81 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

