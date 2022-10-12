SHINU Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,779.00 (SHINU)

SHINU (SHINU) traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, SHINU has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SHINU token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHINU has a market cap of $809.79 and approximately $8,779.00 worth of SHINU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SHINU

SHINU launched on July 26th, 2022. SHINU’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SHINU’s official Twitter account is @shinueth. SHINU’s official website is shinu.app.

Buying and Selling SHINU

According to CryptoCompare, “SHINU (SHINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. SHINU has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SHINU is 0.00080802 USD and is up 7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $422.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shinu.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHINU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHINU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHINU using one of the exchanges listed above.

