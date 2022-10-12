Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.08. 4,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,450,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.13 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

