Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Expands By 242.7%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 242.7% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTSW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $82,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DRTSW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 45,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,333. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.