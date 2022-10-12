Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Grows By 868.9%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, an increase of 868.9% from the September 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,404,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 1,200,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.38%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alstom from €37.00 ($37.76) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

