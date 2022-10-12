Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Expands By 673.7%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 673.7% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alumina Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 40,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479. Alumina has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AWCMY shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

