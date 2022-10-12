Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Expands By 544.2%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 544.2% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
OTCMKTS:ALPMY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. 210,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $18.18.
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
