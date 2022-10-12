Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Expands By 544.2%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 544.2% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:ALPMY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. 210,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

