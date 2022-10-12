Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Rises By 913.0%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 984,600 shares, an increase of 913.0% from the September 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Banca Mediolanum from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Shares of BNMDF stock remained flat at $6.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.