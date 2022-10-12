Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Decreases By 77.9%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the September 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Cowen upgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS:BVNRY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 13,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,816. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

