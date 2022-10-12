Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Declines By 69.2%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BioSyent Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIOYF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 1,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066. BioSyent has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

