Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Declines By 91.7%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BZLFY stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,378. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

