Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Drops By 80.0%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CSIOY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $86.56 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $472.94 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.22%.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

