Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Grows By 7,292.2%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, an increase of 7,292.2% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFE opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 95.7% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 863,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 422,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

