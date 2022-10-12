Short Interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Increases By 2,386.7%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 2,386.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 615,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 39,990 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $39,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 89,700 shares of company stock worth $84,794 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Connexa Sports Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 1,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,756. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74. Connexa Sports Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc in May 2022.

