Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Increases By 284.5%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,228,900 shares, an increase of 284.5% from the September 15th total of 4,480,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,445.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRYF. UBS Group lowered shares of Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Country Garden from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Country Garden stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Wednesday. Country Garden has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

See Also

