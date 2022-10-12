Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Decreases By 99.4%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COIHY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
Croda International Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Croda International stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. 15,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,213. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. Croda International has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $71.42.
Croda International Cuts Dividend
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Croda International (COIHY)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.