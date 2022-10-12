Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Decreases By 99.4%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COIHY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Croda International stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. 15,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,213. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. Croda International has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $71.42.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

Croda International Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.