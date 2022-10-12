Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Grows By 400.0%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTRUY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of DTRUY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. 90,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,276. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

