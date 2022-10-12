Short Interest in Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Declines By 83.2%

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digipath Stock Performance

DIGP stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,956. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Digipath has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $593,661.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

About Digipath

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

