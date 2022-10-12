Short Interest in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Rises By 5,375.0%

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 5,375.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,090,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,511,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,776,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 700,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 239,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Direct Selling Acquisition Stock Performance

Direct Selling Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Direct Selling Acquisition Company Profile

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

