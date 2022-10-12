Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Increases By 384.4%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, an increase of 384.4% from the September 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSL. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

DSL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 5,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

