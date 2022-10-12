Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Expands By 480.0%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Enertopia from $0.16 to $0.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Enertopia alerts:

Enertopia Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 41,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,916. Enertopia has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.