Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Expands By 480.0%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Enertopia from $0.16 to $0.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 41,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,916. Enertopia has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.
