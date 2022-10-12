Short Interest in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Rises By 725.0%

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 725.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

ZING remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $37,101,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,071,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,606 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,889,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,359 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,165,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares during the last quarter.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

