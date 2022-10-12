Short Interest in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Increases By 276.9%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 276.9% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gogoro Price Performance

Shares of Gogoro stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,594. Gogoro has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the second quarter valued at about $171,000.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of electric scooters and electric scooter enabling components in Taiwan and internationally. Its electric scooters portfolio includes Gogoro SuperSport, Gogoro S1, Gogoro 2 Series, Gogoro VIVA XL, Gogoro VIVA MIX, and Gogoro VIVA.

