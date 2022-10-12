Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Expands By 457.1%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLY traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

About Great Wall Motor

(Get Rating)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

