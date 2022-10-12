Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Expands By 457.1%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLY traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $46.43.
About Great Wall Motor
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Wall Motor (GWLLY)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.