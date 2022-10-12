Short Interest in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Declines By 72.6%

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:HTCR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,933. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

