Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Increases By 624.5%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 624.5% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 0.7% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,157,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 80.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 331,304 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $6,839,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 679,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 45,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 4.3% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 374,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

