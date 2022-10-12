Short Interest in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Increases By 411.6%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 411.6% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Independence

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence by 47.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 218,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,220 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 540,363 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 470,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,844,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,393,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 370,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence alerts:

Independence Price Performance

ACQR stock remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,282. Independence has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.