Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Expands By 339.2%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 339.2% from the September 15th total of 389,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,349,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FALN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,391. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $107,000.

