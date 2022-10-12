Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Decreases By 70.0%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,168,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. 7,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,977. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.