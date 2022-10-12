Short Interest in Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Drops By 71.9%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

Medicine Man Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 124,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,657. Medicine Man Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

