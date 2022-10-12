Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Decreases By 75.3%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Senstar Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNT remained flat at $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,994. Senstar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 million and a PE ratio of -9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter.
Senstar Technologies Company Profile
Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.
