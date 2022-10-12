Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Declines By 76.2%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Taisho Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

