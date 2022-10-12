Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Declines By 76.2%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Taisho Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisho Pharmaceutical (TAIPY)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.