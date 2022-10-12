Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Drops By 72.2%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of The New Ireland Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 146,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

The New Ireland Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IRL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. 12,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The New Ireland Fund has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

