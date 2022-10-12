Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Rises By 1,647.4%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 1,647.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.83. 29,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $92.43.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
