Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Rises By 1,647.4%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 1,647.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.83. 29,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $92.43.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

