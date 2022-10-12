Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Grows By 3,114.0%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,400 shares, an increase of 3,114.0% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,764.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of CYBBF stock remained flat at $2.17 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Further Reading

