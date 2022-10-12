Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Drops By 97.3%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGZD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,123,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

AGZD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. 47,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

