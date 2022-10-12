Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Drops By 88.4%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ZURVY stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. 175,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,061. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

