Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.40

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Separately, Nomura downgraded Showa Denko K.K. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Showa Denko K.K. ( OTCMKTS:SHWDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

