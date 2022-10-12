Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLAB. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

SLAB opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.71. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

