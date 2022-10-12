Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Shares Up 4.3%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 52,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Silverton Metals Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

Silverton Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silverton Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado property that consists of seven mining concessions, covering an area of approximately 3,746 hectares located in the state of Sonora; La Frazada property that comprises one mining concession totaling 299 hectares situated in the state of Nayarit; and Pluton which includes 3 contiguous mining concessions that cover an area of 6,534 hectares located in northern Durango.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silverton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.