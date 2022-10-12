SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $3,571.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIRIN LABS Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SIRIN LABS Token

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 tokens. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is https://reddit.com/r/sirinlabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @sirinlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com.

Buying and Selling SIRIN LABS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SIRIN LABS Token has a current supply of 572,166,103.886 with 491,820,906.379 in circulation. The last known price of SIRIN LABS Token is 0.0026644 USD and is up 7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,441.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.sirinlabs.com/.”

